A Tactic Of Darkness: How Russia Is Strangling Ukraine’s Nuclear Energy Lifeline

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant completely lost its external power supply on the morning of January 20. He added that power lines leading to other nuclear power plants were also damaged. Nuclear power plants are the last bastion of Ukraine’s energy sector. They provide the minimum necessary level of electricity.

Moscow is employing a specific tactic against nuclear facilities. It is targeting the surrounding infrastructure, specifically the substations that transmit electricity from nuclear power plants to consumers. The nuclear power plants themselves remain undamaged and free from risk of accidents.

This tactic is beginning to bear fruit. Kyiv is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe, according to Klitschko’s interview with The Times. Klitschko stated that 600,000 people left the capital in January alone. His comments came amid his public conflict with President Zelensky, whom he accuses of appointing district heads in the capital without consulting the mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, fighting continues unabated on key fronts. Rodninskoye, north of Pokrovsk, has long been the site of heavy fighting. Ukrainian troops have repeatedly attempted to capture this settlement. However, the Russian army has now taken the initiative. According to reports from January 21, Russian troops advanced west of Rodninskoye following intense combat.

The Russian army’s next target in this section of the front is most likely the city of Dobropolye. Therefore, the advance west of Rodninskoye is likely a reconnaissance in force.

The fighting remains intense along the front line near Zaporizhzhia. On January 20, Russian paratroopers expanded their control zone around Primorske.

In turn, the Ukrainian army took control of the village of Novoboykovskoye. The Ukrainian command is attempting a counterattack with all available forces.

If the counterattack fails and the Ukrainian army runs out of reserves, they will face very difficult times in this area. A subsequent Russian troop strike through Magdalinovka and Yulevka would allow them to bypass the extremely deep bay of the Dnieper River. This bay is the main line of defense on the way to the regional center, the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Overall, most sections of the Ukrainian conflict front remained unchanged over the past 24 hours. This could indicate that the Russian army is preparing a major operation or regrouping forces before an offensive on key fronts.

https://southfront.press/russia-is-strangling-ukraine-nuclear-energy/