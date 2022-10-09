Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells, the Politically Incorrect Thriller of the Time

This is an interview with author Frank Raymond on, The Brian Ruhe Show, on YouTube. He is the author of a new book:

"Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells (When Giants Break the Spell Book 1)" Kindle Edition and paperback, available on Amazon

https://www.amazon.ca/Sweet-Dreams-Terror-Cells-Raymond/dp/1544060440

Read Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells, the politically incorrect thriller of this dangerous era

Moral Courage vs Genocide, Idealists vs Mind Masters, valor in the face of torture. Ordinary decent folks wake to the assault, but is there time to save their race from the New World Order?

As the days wear on, and the white race is driven to slow extinction by the slyest of Mind Masters, white people are told that they are not a distinct or unique people. The Japanese are, the Native Indians are, but for whites, “We are all the human race.” And if you worry about dying as a people, “So what? So we’ll all be brown.”

But author Frank Raymond argues that Caucasians are a unique people with a unique and wonderful mind-soul, and in his book he describes the elements of that soul. In this first video regarding his book, he and Brian discuss the “way of life” of white peoples, a unique way of life that includes crossword puzzles, anagrams, limericks, book clubs, murder mysteries, the murder mystery evening, science fiction and birdwatching. In schools, white children used to design model airplanes and gliders, and have astronomy clubs. No more, in the multicultural society. But it goes deeper than that. The mythic mind of the white man and woman is one that wanders freely in clouds of imagination, and seeks to escape the bonds of immediate need, hard concrete, gravity and the material here-and-now. To find out more about that, to find yourself and understand your innermost identity, you have to listen to this video. And you have to read Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells.

The host, Brian Ruhe is a Buddhism and Meditation teacher in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

