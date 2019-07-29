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S4 IINFORMERS - UFO HYPOTHESIS (2010)
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61 views • July 29, 2019
EXTREMELY RARE UFO Documentary created by Lt Col Wendelle C. Stevens (1923-2010) of the united states airforce. Bob Lazar was not the only S4 leaker. A navy seal approached Wendelle in 1991 to come forward and tell his story about how he worked as internal security for S4. Over 6 hours of testimonial!
http://www.exopaedia.org/Wendelle+Stevens
http://www.exopaedia.org/Wendelle+Stevens
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