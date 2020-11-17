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Human Experiments You'll Never Believe Happened in America
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50 views • November 17, 2020
Gruesome and murderous experiments on human beings is a topic that repels the mind, yet it is a practice that always occurs when society becomes mesmerized by the collectivist mantra that anything is ethical if it is said to be for the greater good. This is the shocking story of human experiments on innocent people, usually without their consent, by military and civilian agents of the American government going back to 1933 and continuing to the present. 2018 Nov 27 - Source: Really Graceful - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKLq48L1Uuk&;t=1s/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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