BUTLER KNEE BUCKLES! Warriors 135-112 Heat Injury Nightmare 😱
11 views • 1 day ago
Jimmy Butler injures right knee Q3 Warriors-Heat Jan 19, 2026 (7:41 foul collision w/ Davion Mitchell). Buckled landing, screamed, escorted off unable to bear weight (GP2/Hield help). MRI Tuesday. GSW wins 135-112: Podziemski 24pts season-high, Curry 19/11asts (no Draymond ankle precaution). Butler 17pts pre-injury. Heat 22-21 L1 (7-14 road). Benches shoved late.
#JimmyButler #ButlerInjury #WarriorsWin #KneeBuckle #Podziemski24 #DubNation #HeatStruggle
