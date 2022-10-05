Create New Account
IS THE EMPIRE AWAKENING? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT
What is happening
The Corbett Report

corbettreport

 

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-empire/

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a poppy, eye-catching explainer video about the rising sun flag. . . . So why is it so creepy? Patrick writes in with the question about the rising imperial ambitions of Nippon and James supplies the answer in this data-packed edition of Questions For Corbett.

Keywords
constitutionflagwarjapancorbettreportgeopoliticsthe corbett reportrising sun flag

