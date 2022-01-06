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BREAKING: DEADLY VAX LOT NUMBERS IDENTIFIED, STILL IN CIRCULATION!
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70 views • January 06, 2022
Many are wondering why some geographic areas, such as those surrounding Silicon Valley are not seeing nearly as many adverse reactions to the vaxx as other areas, with Prudential reporting a 87% increase in death benefits paid out in the third quarter of 2021, compared the third quarter of 2020. Pacific Life and Annuity is reporting that claims are up by over 80% and other insurers reporting increases of between 12% and 40%.
According to Dr Jane Ruby, we the people of Planet Earth are being subjected to mass unethical drug testing, without informed consent, against all ethical and regulatory rules; tests that are supposed to be reserved for rats and mice.
BREAKING: DEADLY VAX LOT NUMBERS IDENTIFIED, STILL IN CIRCULATION!
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/breaking-deadly-vax-lot-numbers-identified-still-in-circulation/
Vaccine Police
https://vaccine-police.com/
According to Dr Jane Ruby, we the people of Planet Earth are being subjected to mass unethical drug testing, without informed consent, against all ethical and regulatory rules; tests that are supposed to be reserved for rats and mice.
BREAKING: DEADLY VAX LOT NUMBERS IDENTIFIED, STILL IN CIRCULATION!
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/breaking-deadly-vax-lot-numbers-identified-still-in-circulation/
Vaccine Police
https://vaccine-police.com/
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