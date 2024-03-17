Paul's Gospel Presentation By Ray Presley March 3 2024

Ray Presley preaches on how Paul would have given the gospel in his day, showing it from the book of Romans, stressing salvation by FAITH in the BLOOD of Jesus Christ. He also shows what he calls: "Paul's Curriculum" or "Paul's course" for Christians.
