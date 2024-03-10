Create New Account
Why the Democrats CHEER the Illegals Flooding Across our Borders
Recharge Freedom
Here's why the Senate Democrats voted at 100% rate against a bill that would have made it illegal to count non-citizens in the census. Because they want the vote, which is why they are taking a short term political hit in allowing a flood of immigrants into the country. 

