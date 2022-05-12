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Alan Dean Foster Interview Part 2
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12 views • May 12, 2022
Part 2 of my interview with the legendary author Alan Dean Foster.
Alan talks about Star Trek "The Animated Series" and Star Trek "The Motion Picture". He also has some great advice for writers today and some excellent book and music recommendations and talks about why he moved out of LA and Hollywood and his thoughts on UFOs and Aliens.
Watch Star Trek “The Animated Series” and Star Trek “The Motion Picture” here.
https://amzn.to/3l0iO1X
Read or listen to Alan’s books here.
*Unlimited reading from over 1 million ebooks
*Unlimited listening to thousands of audiobooks
*Read on any device
https://amzn.to/3FCKTpS
Alan talks about Star Trek "The Animated Series" and Star Trek "The Motion Picture". He also has some great advice for writers today and some excellent book and music recommendations and talks about why he moved out of LA and Hollywood and his thoughts on UFOs and Aliens.
Watch Star Trek “The Animated Series” and Star Trek “The Motion Picture” here.
https://amzn.to/3l0iO1X
Read or listen to Alan’s books here.
*Unlimited reading from over 1 million ebooks
*Unlimited listening to thousands of audiobooks
*Read on any device
https://amzn.to/3FCKTpS
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