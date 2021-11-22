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Teaching the Bible to a Modern Man Bear Pig | 7 Things You Need to Know About the Book of Revelation
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The founder of Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller shares 7 things that you need to know about the book of Revelation while asking if we are on the verge of the great tribulation.
7 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
THE RAPTURE 4:1 - 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
THE TRIBULATION 6-19
THE ANTICHRIST 13
THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON 16:16
THE SECOND COMING 19:11-16
THE GREAT WHITE THRONE 20:11-15
ETERNITY 21-22
Introduction 1:1-3; 1:4-8
Seven Churches 2-3
Rapture
Heaven Opens 4:1
Enoch 5:21-24; Jude 1:14
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
“13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. 14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. 15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. 16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: 17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. 18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Read About Stan Larkin’s Story of Living 555 Days Without a Heart - https://theundefeated.com/features/heartless-but-not-defeated-man-lives-without-a-heart-for-555-days/
US will encourage more countries to join Abraham Accords - UN ambassador https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/us-will-encourage-more-countries-to-join-abraham-accords-un-ambassador-685080
Revelation Chapter 6-19 is mostly devoted to describing the tribulation.
1 Thessalonians 5:9 “not appointed to wrath”
Revelation 3:10 “delivered from hour of trial”
1 Thessalonians 5:1-9 – (personal pronouns unlock the passage)
Bible Verse: 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 - “3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; 4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.”
2. Tribulation 6-19
Tribulation - The word “tribulation” comes from the Greek word thlipsis (θλιψις) meaning “affliction, distress.”
Jeremiah 30:6-7 “Time of Jacobs Trouble”
Purpose of the Tribulation an open judgment against all mankind for rebellion to God and rejection of Jesus Christ.
Divided in two parts
Tribulation (7-year period of distress on the earth)
Joel 2:1-2; Daniel 12:1; Zeph. 1:15
Lawlessness - 2 Thessalonians 2:9-12
Great Tribulation - Matthew 24:21 “For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be.”
Anti-Christ Revealed
Mark of the Beast (666) - Revelation 13:1-5; 13:11-18
Temple of God
2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 “Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.
Time of Unprecedented Evangelism
Multitudes enter the Kingdom
Revelation 7:9-10 “After these things I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no one could number, of all nations, tribes, peoples, and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, with palm branches in their hands, and crying out with a loud voice, saying, “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!”
Gospel of the kingdom preached before the end – Matthew 24:14
Three Proclamations of Gospel of the Kingdom
Two Witnesses 11:3-10
144,000 14:1-5
Angels 14:6-7
Final Battle: Armageddon – Revelation 16:16
The Conclusion of Tribulation: Second Coming of Christ
Revelation 19:11-16 “Now I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse. And He who sat on him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and makes war. 12 His eyes were like a flame of fire, and on His head were many crowns. He [e]had a name written that no one knew except Himself. 13 He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God. 14 And the armies in heaven, clothed in [f]fine linen, white and clean, followed Him on white horses. 15 Now out of His mouth goes a [g]sharp sword, that with it He should strike the nations. And He Himself will rule them with a rod of iron. He Himself treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. 16 And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written:
KING OF KINGS AND
LORD OF LORDS.
7 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
THE RAPTURE 4:1 - 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
THE TRIBULATION 6-19
THE ANTICHRIST 13
THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON 16:16
THE SECOND COMING 19:11-16
THE GREAT WHITE THRONE 20:11-15
ETERNITY 21-22
Introduction 1:1-3; 1:4-8
Seven Churches 2-3
Rapture
Heaven Opens 4:1
Enoch 5:21-24; Jude 1:14
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
“13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. 14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. 15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. 16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: 17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. 18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Read About Stan Larkin’s Story of Living 555 Days Without a Heart - https://theundefeated.com/features/heartless-but-not-defeated-man-lives-without-a-heart-for-555-days/
US will encourage more countries to join Abraham Accords - UN ambassador https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/us-will-encourage-more-countries-to-join-abraham-accords-un-ambassador-685080
Revelation Chapter 6-19 is mostly devoted to describing the tribulation.
1 Thessalonians 5:9 “not appointed to wrath”
Revelation 3:10 “delivered from hour of trial”
1 Thessalonians 5:1-9 – (personal pronouns unlock the passage)
Bible Verse: 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 - “3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; 4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.”
2. Tribulation 6-19
Tribulation - The word “tribulation” comes from the Greek word thlipsis (θλιψις) meaning “affliction, distress.”
Jeremiah 30:6-7 “Time of Jacobs Trouble”
Purpose of the Tribulation an open judgment against all mankind for rebellion to God and rejection of Jesus Christ.
Divided in two parts
Tribulation (7-year period of distress on the earth)
Joel 2:1-2; Daniel 12:1; Zeph. 1:15
Lawlessness - 2 Thessalonians 2:9-12
Great Tribulation - Matthew 24:21 “For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be.”
Anti-Christ Revealed
Mark of the Beast (666) - Revelation 13:1-5; 13:11-18
Temple of God
2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 “Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.
Time of Unprecedented Evangelism
Multitudes enter the Kingdom
Revelation 7:9-10 “After these things I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no one could number, of all nations, tribes, peoples, and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, with palm branches in their hands, and crying out with a loud voice, saying, “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!”
Gospel of the kingdom preached before the end – Matthew 24:14
Three Proclamations of Gospel of the Kingdom
Two Witnesses 11:3-10
144,000 14:1-5
Angels 14:6-7
Final Battle: Armageddon – Revelation 16:16
The Conclusion of Tribulation: Second Coming of Christ
Revelation 19:11-16 “Now I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse. And He who sat on him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and makes war. 12 His eyes were like a flame of fire, and on His head were many crowns. He [e]had a name written that no one knew except Himself. 13 He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God. 14 And the armies in heaven, clothed in [f]fine linen, white and clean, followed Him on white horses. 15 Now out of His mouth goes a [g]sharp sword, that with it He should strike the nations. And He Himself will rule them with a rod of iron. He Himself treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. 16 And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written:
KING OF KINGS AND
LORD OF LORDS.
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