Weather Control Advocated In 1959 Walt Disney Educational Film

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MIRRORED
Published Feb 2, 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n46Uhnkr1Lk&t=1147s
This short educational film advocates drones, cloud seeding, weather control, climate modification, storm steering, and wireless electromagnetic manipulation of the atmosphere all the way back in 1959. We are seeing all of those things used covertly and illegally today.
Hat tip to Max Bliss of The Real Institute for finding this amazingly informative video. It's well worth a half hour of your time and attention. One Love. Peace.