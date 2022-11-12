Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Weather Control Advocated In 1959 Walt Disney Educational Film
120 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 days ago |

MIRRORED

Published Feb 2, 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n46Uhnkr1Lk&t=1147s

This short educational film advocates drones, cloud seeding, weather control, climate modification, storm steering, and wireless electromagnetic manipulation of the atmosphere all the way back in 1959.  We are seeing all of those things used covertly and illegally today.


Hat tip to Max Bliss of The Real Institute for finding this amazingly informative video.  It's well worth a half hour of your time and attention. One Love. Peace.


Keywords
geoengineeringweather controlgovernmenthaarpwalt disneyeducational film

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket