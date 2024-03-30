Church Service Rocked by Demon Possession | Deliverance Solutions

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Expect Demon to Ramp it

Show a couple examples of demonic expression with Christian associations.

Rev 9 in play: 3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.4 And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.5 And to them it was given that they should not kill them, but that they should be tormented five months: and their torment was as the torment of a scorpion, when he striketh a man.

Yes, I believe a Christian can have demonic strongholds and also open doors especially baby Christians. I share a couple experiences, one while I was saved as a baby Christian.

Resources:

1. For Deliverance insights

a. Derik Prince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTMmaEImvlk

b. Win Worley https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGY-p6X8hHg

c. Dean Odle https://www.deanodle.org/videos-deliverance

2. Once Saved and Delivered listen to Pastor Larry on SJWellFire.com on the Armor of God

a. https://sjwellfire.com/video/category/teachings/

· Shocking Moment: Demon Possession Disrupts Church Service!

· Demon Possessed Individual Causes Chaos in Church

· Unbelievable: Demon in Church Forces Service Interruption

· Church Service Rocked by Demon Possession

· Demonically Possessed Person Creates Havoc in Church