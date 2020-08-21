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Full Show: President Trump Campaigns In Pennsylvania, As Joe Biden Continues To Be Hidden
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23 views • August 21, 2020
President Trump continues to campaign for the 2020 reelection as he speaks live in Pennsylvania, we go live to the President who hammers Joe Biden and talks about his agenda for the next 4 years. Leo Zagami joins the broadcast to discuss the satanic agenda to bring in a one world religion and the clues we see now that are indicating it. Netflix releases a highly inappropriate poster for the new show “Cuties” which openly sexualizes children. Tom Pappart joins in the 3rd hour with horrifying news you will only find on National File about two brutal murders which seems to be racially motivated. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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