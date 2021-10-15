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The Key to Understanding the Revelation
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20 views • October 15, 2021
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Understanding the Revelation is easier than you might think. You don't need to know Hebrew or Greek, you don't need a cypher, and you don't need to spend hours listening to theologians. The key to understanding the Revelation has been right in front of you this whole time, in the opening words of the book. If you will believe what those words say, you will know everything you need to know to truly appreciate the Revelation of Jesus Christ.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Lost World by Darren-Curtis | https://soundcloud.com/desperate-meas... Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Gregorian Chant - Kevin MacLeod - (incompetech.com) - Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 -http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Song: AERØHEAD - Lights Of Elysium
Music provided by Vlog No Copyright Music.
Creative Commons - Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
Video Link: https://youtu.be/LuKsoJBJXJQ
The_Temperature of the Air on the Bow of the Kaleetan by Chris Zabriskie Creative Commons 4.0 license.
Fail on hamster wheel by Scott Jones Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Ten Notable Apocalypses That (Obviously) Didn’t Happen by Smithsonian (News article)88 FAIR USE
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
Understanding the Revelation is easier than you might think. You don't need to know Hebrew or Greek, you don't need a cypher, and you don't need to spend hours listening to theologians. The key to understanding the Revelation has been right in front of you this whole time, in the opening words of the book. If you will believe what those words say, you will know everything you need to know to truly appreciate the Revelation of Jesus Christ.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Lost World by Darren-Curtis | https://soundcloud.com/desperate-meas... Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Gregorian Chant - Kevin MacLeod - (incompetech.com) - Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 -http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Song: AERØHEAD - Lights Of Elysium
Music provided by Vlog No Copyright Music.
Creative Commons - Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
Video Link: https://youtu.be/LuKsoJBJXJQ
The_Temperature of the Air on the Bow of the Kaleetan by Chris Zabriskie Creative Commons 4.0 license.
Fail on hamster wheel by Scott Jones Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Ten Notable Apocalypses That (Obviously) Didn’t Happen by Smithsonian (News article)88 FAIR USE
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