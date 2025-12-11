Tyler Robinson in court DECEMBER 11th - in person for the first time - accused of killing Charlie Kirk

Tyler James Robinson, the Utah man charged with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, was in court in person for the first time on Thursday as attorneys were expected to argue about how much access the media can have in his criminal case. Robinson, 22, walked in calmly with his hands handcuffed in front of him, wearing a blue button-up shirt and a pink tie. The media are barred from showing images of him shackled as he enters and exits. His parents and brother were in the courtroom, and his mother wiped tears from her eyes as he was brought in. There were about nine deputies from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in the courtroom, an unusual level of security. The hearing was only briefly open to public, as 4th District Judge Tony Graf explained he will be hearing arguments on three issues: a request from the media for access to what occurred during a closed hearing on Oct. 22; a request from prosecutors to amend or clarify the publicity or “gag” order in the case, which governs attorneys and the media; and a request from a group of news organizations, spearheaded by The Salt Lake Tribune, who have asked Graf to allow them to weigh in on any closure requests or any other proposed limitations. Prosecutors and attorneys for Robinson have asked Graf to limit media access in the criminal case, at times arguing that journalists should not be allowed to photograph Robinson or that certain hearings should be closed. Graf said he would close the courtroom to hear arguments on the first issue. After prosecutors noted that security measures would be discussed, the judge declined a request for Robinson’s family to stay inside, saying he would “treat all parties and the public equally.” Robinson is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, in connection with Kirk’s Sept. 10 death. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. Kirk’s death and the ensuing criminal proceedings against Robinson have garnered extraordinary media attention and coverage at the Provo courthouse where hearings have taken place. Before Thursday, Robinson had attended his hearings via a video feed from the Utah County jail, where he has been held since he was arrested in September.

