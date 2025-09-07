BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20250909 S3ESepSpecial2) Alison McBain - AI - BTS/SP Video
CTP (S3ESepSpecial2) AI vs. Human Creativity

Writer Allison McBain shares her personal challenge of writing 34 books in one year to prove human creativity still outshines AI-generated content. She explores the fundamental differences between machine and human writing, highlighting the "human spark" that AI cannot replicate.

• AI's infiltration across creative industries and its impact on writers and publishers

• Legal and ethical problems with AI mining authors' works without permission or attribution

• McBain's writing challenge: creating a book per week across multiple genres

• How AI fails at mimicking authentic human emotions and reactions in storytelling

• The changing publishing landscape from traditional gatekeepers to self-publishing

• AI's tendency to fabricate information, as demonstrated by the Chicago Sun-Times publishing fictional book recommendations

• Growing concerns about AI's use in education by both students and teachers

• The broader economic impact as AI displaces white-collar workers alongside blue-collar jobs

• The importance of maintaining human creativity despite technological advancement

Find Allison McBain's work at http://AlisonMcBain.com.

bookpoliticsconstitutionpodcastchristianaiusalawunited stateswritewritingpublishcomputerscopyrightjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
