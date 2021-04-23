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SOULED OUT - Season 6 Finale - THIRTEEN TEACHERS (Honorable Mentions)
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43 views • April 23, 2021
As we close out our sixth season of the Souled Out Podcast -- we reflect on all of the great folks who have dedicated their own lives to awakening humanity by adding to the cultural conversation in such a way -- so that those who have chosen to see with their minds and listen with their hearts could become empowered through knowledge and ultimately become engaged in the human experience.

This is a tribute to thirteen (there are so many more though) teachers that have positively effected Jo Bradley throughout his life and who will always shine as a beacon of light in this strange world.

Warning! Not all of these folks are beloved by all nor are they all infallible in their understandings. They are inspirational to Jo Bradley nonetheless for reasons you may not be aware of.

Enjoy!

SOMTV presents…

“Thirteen Teachers” [Honorable Mentions]

6:45 - Darryl Anka / Bashar

11:13 - Barbara Hand Clow & Barbara Marciniak / The Pleiadians

18:47 - Richard Wigley / Rysa 5

25:00 - Jocko Willink

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