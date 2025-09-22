Egypt reaffirms its unwavering support for Palestinian statehood & concurs with the UN report accusing Israel of genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Egypt reaffirms its unwavering support for Palestinian statehood and concurs with the UN report accusing Israel of genocide.
His sound was also cut off much like Turkey and Indonesia. Now three leaders of Muslim majority states have been cut off by "technical issues." Turkish media has accused Israelis of sabotage.