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PeoplesGalacticFleet_Massive Sky ships.Sunset May23,2022.5.31pmAU.IMG_3383
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342 views • May 30, 2022
Sunsets are quick in the Australian skies in winter. Massive Ships are gathered on the western horizon & tonight there are more with Lights ON.The People of the Galactic Fleet are letting us know they are here in our skies so we become more aware of their presence. There is no need to feel afraid, they are here in the skies all over our world to assist us at this time of great changes. If you feel afraid by this display of mass presence try this - think and say 'I Am Safe' so your Central Nervous System calms down. Be Peaceful.
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