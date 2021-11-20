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BRAVE NURSE JANET FROM WESTERN AUSTRALIA BREAKS HER SILENCE ON THE COVID JAB ADVERSE REACTIONS
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443 views • November 20, 2021
Nurse Janet is a Registered Nurse of 40 years from Western Australia. She has recently stopped getting shifts for choosing not to get the vaccine. Nurse Janet gives us insight into lack of patient care, disregard of adverse reactions, treatment by superiors of staff who raise concerns, the rate of adverse reactions being seen vs. COVID patients.
We are seeing more health professionals start to get vocal on these matters, however with the clear crisis of adverse reaction victims being seen globally, more of them must speak out... before it's too late.
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
We are seeing more health professionals start to get vocal on these matters, however with the clear crisis of adverse reaction victims being seen globally, more of them must speak out... before it's too late.
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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