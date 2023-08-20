The destruction of a Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled gun M109A3GN by Lancet kamikaze drones

The destruction of the Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled guns M109A3GN by Lancet kamikaze drones in one of the directions. The first drone destroyed the protective hut, the second hit the installation itself.
Source @Intel Slava Z
