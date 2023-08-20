Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The destruction of a Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled gun M109A3GN by Lancet kamikaze drones
channel image
The Prisoner
8683 Subscribers
Shop now
189 views
Published 20 hours ago

 The destruction of the Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled guns M109A3GN by Lancet kamikaze drones in one of the directions. The first drone destroyed the protective hut, the second hit the installation itself.

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
ukrainianlancetm109a3gn155-mm self-propelled gun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket