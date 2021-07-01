© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jul 1, 2021] The Voyage by Douglas Falk (Audiobook) Part 1 of 5 [Flat Balance]
Follow
2
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
120 views • 10 months ago
Order your copy of "The Voyage" here:
https://www.amazon.com/Voyage-Douglas-Falk/dp/1645430383/
https://mascotbooks.com/mascot-marketplace/buy-books/fiction/thriller-and-suspense/the-voyage/
✧✧✧✧✧You Can Support the Channel Here✧✧✧✧✧
◈ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/flatbalance
◈ PAYPAL https://www.paypal.me/flatbalance
Please drop a like and/or subscribe if you enjoyed the video.
The Voyage is an exciting thriller/adventure/flat earth novel by Douglas Falk.
Space Fakery Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlNJRUUU1YY&;list=PLbAkkPlzargdmbo3_Kfwlv-88HXeAQp2G&ab_channel=FlatBalance
Predictive Programming Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-2Pc2S-46U&;list=PLbAkkPlzargdI_jqJH6m6tmoayfqlF2ml&ab_channel=FlatBalance
Music used in the video:
"Rebirth" by Juan Sánchez is under a Creative Commons (CC BY-ND 3.0) license.
https://soundcloud.com/juansanchezcomposer
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/x5NvRKp05gE
"Juan Sánchez - Luz de Luna" is under a Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0) license
https://juansanchezmusic.info/
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/luz-de-luna-song
"Juan Sánchez - Now The Silence" is under a Creative Commons (cc-by) license.
https://juansanchezmusic.info
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/now-the-silence-song
"Juan Sánchez - Very Young Old Man" free to use on YouTube & social media.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/HrolSZ-P36M
Song: Evan King - Titan Striker
Youtube: https://youtube.com/evankingaudio
Free download at: https://www.evankingmusic.com
Song: "Electro-Light - Symbolism (Mi77er Remix)" is under a Creative Commons (CC-BY) license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/HLXm2IV1pdk
Song: Lensko - Circles
Music provided by BreakingCopyright and NoCopyrightSounds: https://youtu.be/2hW5_HzlMcw
Song: "Naoya Sakamata - Sad Piano" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/NaoyaSakamataPIANOmusicChannel
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/sad-piano-song
Song: "Chris Haugen - Mirage"
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/J5Q52HX9oeA
"Cjbeards - Winter Breeze" is under a Creative Commons license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/iv1gitOQORs
"Scandinavianz - Stockholm" is under a Creative Commons ( cc-by ) license
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqENmE-PkgoNp2e6PWwlcZA
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/qS4m0dvEbOQ
Song: "Torin - Tubular Bells [Dark]" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/2k0NUqM
"Nck - To Be Free" is under a Creative Commons (cc-by) license
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/nck-to-be-free
"Jahzzar - Overdose" under a CC-BY licence.
Music provided by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/xLi38SL7HCg
"Sappheiros - Embrace" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/Sappheiros
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/embrace-song
"Keys of Moon - The Epic Hero" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-epic-hero-song
'Lonesome Journey' by Keys of Moon Music is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/KeysofMoonMusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/p5cWMxzzMdA
"Savfk - The Travelling Symphony" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)
https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-travelling-symphony-song
‘Phoenix' is available under CC-BY, meaning you can use it freely in your own projects (including commercial) as long as you credit Scott Buckley.
https://www.youtube.com/user/musicbyscottb
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/phoenix-song
Cjbeards - Fire and Thunder is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCarvKz1XSCON68oeSZ1mlkg
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/fire-and-thunder-song
"Savfk - The Grid" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)
https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-grid-song
"In The Desert by Savfk" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/SavfkMusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/in-the-desert-song
'Happy Life' by Fredji: https://soundcloud.com/fredjimusic
https://www.facebook.com/fredjimusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/happy-life-song
"Danlsan - Free With You" is free to use if you give credits.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/danlsan-free-with-you
https://www.amazon.com/Voyage-Douglas-Falk/dp/1645430383/
https://mascotbooks.com/mascot-marketplace/buy-books/fiction/thriller-and-suspense/the-voyage/
✧✧✧✧✧You Can Support the Channel Here✧✧✧✧✧
◈ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/flatbalance
◈ PAYPAL https://www.paypal.me/flatbalance
Please drop a like and/or subscribe if you enjoyed the video.
The Voyage is an exciting thriller/adventure/flat earth novel by Douglas Falk.
Space Fakery Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlNJRUUU1YY&;list=PLbAkkPlzargdmbo3_Kfwlv-88HXeAQp2G&ab_channel=FlatBalance
Predictive Programming Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-2Pc2S-46U&;list=PLbAkkPlzargdI_jqJH6m6tmoayfqlF2ml&ab_channel=FlatBalance
Music used in the video:
"Rebirth" by Juan Sánchez is under a Creative Commons (CC BY-ND 3.0) license.
https://soundcloud.com/juansanchezcomposer
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/x5NvRKp05gE
"Juan Sánchez - Luz de Luna" is under a Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0) license
https://juansanchezmusic.info/
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/luz-de-luna-song
"Juan Sánchez - Now The Silence" is under a Creative Commons (cc-by) license.
https://juansanchezmusic.info
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/now-the-silence-song
"Juan Sánchez - Very Young Old Man" free to use on YouTube & social media.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/HrolSZ-P36M
Song: Evan King - Titan Striker
Youtube: https://youtube.com/evankingaudio
Free download at: https://www.evankingmusic.com
Song: "Electro-Light - Symbolism (Mi77er Remix)" is under a Creative Commons (CC-BY) license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/HLXm2IV1pdk
Song: Lensko - Circles
Music provided by BreakingCopyright and NoCopyrightSounds: https://youtu.be/2hW5_HzlMcw
Song: "Naoya Sakamata - Sad Piano" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/NaoyaSakamataPIANOmusicChannel
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/sad-piano-song
Song: "Chris Haugen - Mirage"
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/J5Q52HX9oeA
"Cjbeards - Winter Breeze" is under a Creative Commons license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/iv1gitOQORs
"Scandinavianz - Stockholm" is under a Creative Commons ( cc-by ) license
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqENmE-PkgoNp2e6PWwlcZA
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/qS4m0dvEbOQ
Song: "Torin - Tubular Bells [Dark]" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/2k0NUqM
"Nck - To Be Free" is under a Creative Commons (cc-by) license
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/nck-to-be-free
"Jahzzar - Overdose" under a CC-BY licence.
Music provided by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/xLi38SL7HCg
"Sappheiros - Embrace" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/Sappheiros
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/embrace-song
"Keys of Moon - The Epic Hero" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-epic-hero-song
'Lonesome Journey' by Keys of Moon Music is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/KeysofMoonMusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/p5cWMxzzMdA
"Savfk - The Travelling Symphony" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)
https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-travelling-symphony-song
‘Phoenix' is available under CC-BY, meaning you can use it freely in your own projects (including commercial) as long as you credit Scott Buckley.
https://www.youtube.com/user/musicbyscottb
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/phoenix-song
Cjbeards - Fire and Thunder is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCarvKz1XSCON68oeSZ1mlkg
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/fire-and-thunder-song
"Savfk - The Grid" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)
https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-grid-song
"In The Desert by Savfk" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/c/SavfkMusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/in-the-desert-song
'Happy Life' by Fredji: https://soundcloud.com/fredjimusic
https://www.facebook.com/fredjimusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/happy-life-song
"Danlsan - Free With You" is free to use if you give credits.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/danlsan-free-with-you
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.