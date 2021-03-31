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Has Vladimir Putin jinxed "sleepy Joe" ?? (Biden Parody)
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20 views • March 31, 2021
Some people believe that after Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a killer, Putin's wishes for Joe's well being were not sincere and that he jinxed him...
Have a closer loo to see what had really happened...
Have a closer loo to see what had really happened...
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