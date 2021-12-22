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Known Problems with the US CDC COVID Death Numbers
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31 views • December 22, 2021
Sixteen minute video on known problems with the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Pneumonia, Influenza and COVID-19 (PIC) death numbers.
References:
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-known-problems-with-us-cdcs-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19-pic-death-numbers/
https://www.authorea.com/users/425106/articles/547336-improving-cdc-data-practices-recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19-v-1-1?commit=e787c438ae88a6e358f7a7de5ddb2cf3d901f072
Fluview Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19 deaths plot web site: https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
Leading Causes of Death Report for 2017 (see page 9 for table): https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_06-508.pdf
Fluview Web Site (top level): https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/fluviewinteractive.htm
Recent somewhat critical POLITICO article on CDC Data (Dec 20, 2021): ‘It is embarrassing’: CDC struggles to track Covid cases as Omicron looms
URL: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/20/cdc-covid-omicron-delta-tracking-525621
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Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
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Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
References:
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-known-problems-with-us-cdcs-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19-pic-death-numbers/
https://www.authorea.com/users/425106/articles/547336-improving-cdc-data-practices-recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19-v-1-1?commit=e787c438ae88a6e358f7a7de5ddb2cf3d901f072
Fluview Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19 deaths plot web site: https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
Leading Causes of Death Report for 2017 (see page 9 for table): https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_06-508.pdf
Fluview Web Site (top level): https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/fluviewinteractive.htm
Recent somewhat critical POLITICO article on CDC Data (Dec 20, 2021): ‘It is embarrassing’: CDC struggles to track Covid cases as Omicron looms
URL: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/20/cdc-covid-omicron-delta-tracking-525621
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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