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Dr. Bill Deagle Complete Lecture - Granada Forum 2006 Part 1
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287 views • May 10, 2021
Dr. Bill Deagle Complete Lecture - Granada Forum 2006
Dr. Deagle is a highly intelligent whistle-blower with info that you need to know about nutrition, extraterrestrials, New World Order, Moon Base, Mars colony, Deep Underground Military Bases, super soldiers, GMO, Illuminati 4th dimensional workings, even modified attack baboons.
Full Video in HD: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Dr.-Bill-Deagle-Complete-Lecture---Granada-Forum-2006:b?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Download: https://odysee.com/$/download/Dr.-Bill-Deagle-Complete-Lecture---Granada-Forum-2006/b8f87f275db911186bd16edf2a4745b8f4c0f62d
My Links:
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Dr. Deagle is a highly intelligent whistle-blower with info that you need to know about nutrition, extraterrestrials, New World Order, Moon Base, Mars colony, Deep Underground Military Bases, super soldiers, GMO, Illuminati 4th dimensional workings, even modified attack baboons.
Full Video in HD: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Dr.-Bill-Deagle-Complete-Lecture---Granada-Forum-2006:b?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Download: https://odysee.com/$/download/Dr.-Bill-Deagle-Complete-Lecture---Granada-Forum-2006/b8f87f275db911186bd16edf2a4745b8f4c0f62d
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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