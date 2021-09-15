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AUTISM CAN BE REVERSED TESTIMONIALS
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1469 views • September 15, 2021
https: //t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
Audio: Spanish
Subtítulos: English
ENGLISH:
Whoever is making false statements about children being “tortured” with Chlorine Dioxide, Andreas Kalcker always has the same answer: “Go ask yourself to all the kids being recovered, they can talk now!”
Here’re some wonderful testimonials from recovered kids. Their health is improving thanks to a disciplined diet and parasite (worming) natural treatments.
Audio: Spanish
Subtítulos: English
ENGLISH:
Whoever is making false statements about children being “tortured” with Chlorine Dioxide, Andreas Kalcker always has the same answer: “Go ask yourself to all the kids being recovered, they can talk now!”
Here’re some wonderful testimonials from recovered kids. Their health is improving thanks to a disciplined diet and parasite (worming) natural treatments.
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