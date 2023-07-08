Day 10 - Vacation July 10 - Efteling

We are on a 3 day, 2 night stay at Efteling in the Loonsche Land. The rides are wonderful and this is soooo much better than Legoland in the UK. We’ll do a review at the end of our stay, comparing Legoland UK, Disney World Florida and Efteling Netherlands.
