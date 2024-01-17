10 BEST supplements for Every Budget | Dr. Steven Gundry

Dive into the world of essential supplements with me as I share insights beyond my viral video on the seven worst supplements – this time, it's all about the seven crucial supplements that I personally take every day.
Join me in unpacking the 10 essential supplements you NEED. And for those with a little extra to spend, discover three splurge-worthy supplements that could take your health to the next level.
Ever wondered about the best practices for supplement intake? I've got you covered with practical packing tips to ensure you stay on track with your daily regimen. But the questions don't end there – I frequently receive queries from my podcast audience, and in this video, I address some of the most common ones.
From whether it's beneficial to cycle your supplements and experiment with different probiotic brands to the best time of day for intake – morning, evening, or throughout the day – I tackle it all. And for those days when you forget a dose, I've got the answers on whether doubling up the next day is a good idea.
With the volume of supplements I consume daily, a question that often arises is whether you can overdo it. I'll share insights on this, shedding light on which supplements you should be cautious with and how to recognize if you might be overdoing it.
Join me for an informative session on maximizing the benefits of supplements while navigating the intricacies of their intake. Your health journey is about to get a whole lot clearer!
