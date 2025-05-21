BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Patriot Pulse Podcast 05/21/25
PatriotPulsePodcast
PatriotPulsePodcast
8 views • 13 hours ago

 Most people think there are very evil governments in the world.  And they are correct.  But those people also probably think that those governments are Iran, Russia, North Korea and others.  But there are a couple governments that are closer to home that if not inherently evil, have some very evil department and people in those departments.  But I would venture to say, evil governments breed evil players.  I’m not talking about specific individuals, but rather the make-up in general. The two governments I’m referring to are Canada and the United States.

Our two guests this week, Kaysha Richardson and her father Dale, are going to tell you their story and open your eyes to perhaps something you never thought would happen in a civilized country of constitutions and laws.  Well, prepare to get your illusion shattered by their story.

