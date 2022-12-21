Conservative Artist Rendella Drew Supports the NFSC’s Cause of Taking Down the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/607763
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Rendella Drew, a conservative artists, singer and songwriter, has lived in China for 6 months, and she proud of the Hong Kong people for standing up for their freedom because everyone in China deserves freedom, she is really glad that the NFSC is taking down the CCP.
