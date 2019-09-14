Globalism is The Beast

Revelation 13

And I saw a beast coming up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten diadems, and upon his heads names of blasphemy.

2 And the beast, which I saw, was like to a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion. And the dragon gave him his own strength, and great power.

3 And I saw one of his heads as it were slain to death: and his death's wound was healed. And all the earth was in admiration after the beast.

4 And they adored the dragon, which gave power to the beast: and they adored the beast, saying: Who is like to the beast? and who shall be able to fight with him?

5 And there was given to him a mouth speaking great things, and blasphemies: and power was given to him to do two and forty months.

-------------------------

Matthew 24:22

And unless those days had been shortened, no flesh should be saved: but for the sake of the elect those days shall be shortened.