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Globalism is The Beast
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15 views • September 14, 2019
Revelation 13
And I saw a beast coming up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten diadems, and upon his heads names of blasphemy.
2 And the beast, which I saw, was like to a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion. And the dragon gave him his own strength, and great power.
3 And I saw one of his heads as it were slain to death: and his death's wound was healed. And all the earth was in admiration after the beast.
4 And they adored the dragon, which gave power to the beast: and they adored the beast, saying: Who is like to the beast? and who shall be able to fight with him?
5 And there was given to him a mouth speaking great things, and blasphemies: and power was given to him to do two and forty months.
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Matthew 24:22
And unless those days had been shortened, no flesh should be saved: but for the sake of the elect those days shall be shortened.
And I saw a beast coming up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten diadems, and upon his heads names of blasphemy.
2 And the beast, which I saw, was like to a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion. And the dragon gave him his own strength, and great power.
3 And I saw one of his heads as it were slain to death: and his death's wound was healed. And all the earth was in admiration after the beast.
4 And they adored the dragon, which gave power to the beast: and they adored the beast, saying: Who is like to the beast? and who shall be able to fight with him?
5 And there was given to him a mouth speaking great things, and blasphemies: and power was given to him to do two and forty months.
-------------------------
Matthew 24:22
And unless those days had been shortened, no flesh should be saved: but for the sake of the elect those days shall be shortened.
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