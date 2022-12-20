Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Giant Company | Why Is Paddy Dunning Wishing to Construct This 10 Story-Tall Statue?
190 views
channel image
Thrivetime Show
Published 19 hours ago |

Learn More About The Giant Company / The Giant Statue: https://thegiantcompany.ie/

Watch the Original Channel 12 News May 7, 2021 Broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5NVj_b4QWY

Learn More About "The Giant" - https://thegiantcompany.ie/pr/

Watch the Original Broadcast from Nelson Walters Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pODqe-qhSs4

Keywords
clayclarkthrivetimeshowgiantcompany

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket