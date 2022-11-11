WHERE TO NOW, AMERICA?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Yesterday's midterm elections have left us with more questions than answers. How could Republicans have blown it so badly given the level of voter dissatisfaction across-the-board? How could Republican Congressional leadership have botched their message so badly? How did so many weak candidates emerge in key races like for the Pennsylvania Senate? How can we continue to pretend we are a first-world country with a voting system that is completely dysfunctional? Where to now?