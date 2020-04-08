BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

These Strange Things Are Happening Worldwide While You Are Quarantined.. 2020 PROPHETIC TIMES
Debo*1014
Debo*1014
3 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • April 08, 2020
Original: https://youtu.be/boxUt8DIZUw

SHARE AND DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO BEFORE IT GETS DELETED!

We have known for a long time that we were living in the end times for several reasons, but the things that are happening behind our backs at this moment and time, confirms it without a doubt! A New World Order Is entering the stage, the warnings are all over the internet. But we should not be surprised this is something the globalists have planned for centuries.

This will not be the typical video you are used to watch on this channel, but I feel that I need to share the information and warn you, it has come to my knowledge that there are some strange things going on right now while we are asked to stay at home. And I can not simply watch from the sideline and do nothing about this. I've been looking into this for a week now.

Therefor I will use the power of this channel to spread this information. You can make whatever you want with the information, but please consider praying about it, if there is any truth to this then let the truth shine bright and overcome the darkness and lies.

Remember to not fear, remember who is coming on a white horse with all his saints to judge the world! ALSO Don't take anybody's word for it, do your own research!

IMPORTANT LINKS:
EVENT 201
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/

Corona Virus -FEMA and CDC Meeting at UPS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uedyZKDpnFM

AGENDA 21 Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TRso_3x5zc

Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA

When Trauma Based Mind-Control Goes Global (The Scariest Movie Ever Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY4VBI38Nrc

Madonna, Quavo - Eurovision Song Contest 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG3WkiL0d_U

What Bill Gates is afraid of
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AEMKudv5p0

The next outbreak? We’re not ready | Bill Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b_wyiwI

Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174

Fema Coffins on the way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdW5M2fe_Kc

Martial Law is Here!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUAMOaY1Jf0

IT’S Happening!!! Martial Law 2020 (What the News is not telling you!)(Reloaded) ATTN:DESCRIPTION!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18tmasJSfFs
Keywords
revolutionpandemiccoronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Garrison Vance
Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Chase Codewell
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy