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These Strange Things Are Happening Worldwide While You Are Quarantined.. 2020 PROPHETIC TIMES
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76 views • April 08, 2020
Original: https://youtu.be/boxUt8DIZUw
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We have known for a long time that we were living in the end times for several reasons, but the things that are happening behind our backs at this moment and time, confirms it without a doubt! A New World Order Is entering the stage, the warnings are all over the internet. But we should not be surprised this is something the globalists have planned for centuries.
This will not be the typical video you are used to watch on this channel, but I feel that I need to share the information and warn you, it has come to my knowledge that there are some strange things going on right now while we are asked to stay at home. And I can not simply watch from the sideline and do nothing about this. I've been looking into this for a week now.
Therefor I will use the power of this channel to spread this information. You can make whatever you want with the information, but please consider praying about it, if there is any truth to this then let the truth shine bright and overcome the darkness and lies.
Remember to not fear, remember who is coming on a white horse with all his saints to judge the world! ALSO Don't take anybody's word for it, do your own research!
IMPORTANT LINKS:
EVENT 201
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Corona Virus -FEMA and CDC Meeting at UPS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uedyZKDpnFM
AGENDA 21 Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TRso_3x5zc
Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA
When Trauma Based Mind-Control Goes Global (The Scariest Movie Ever Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY4VBI38Nrc
Madonna, Quavo - Eurovision Song Contest 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG3WkiL0d_U
What Bill Gates is afraid of
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AEMKudv5p0
The next outbreak? We’re not ready | Bill Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b_wyiwI
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
Fema Coffins on the way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdW5M2fe_Kc
Martial Law is Here!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUAMOaY1Jf0
IT’S Happening!!! Martial Law 2020 (What the News is not telling you!)(Reloaded) ATTN:DESCRIPTION!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18tmasJSfFs
SHARE AND DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO BEFORE IT GETS DELETED!
We have known for a long time that we were living in the end times for several reasons, but the things that are happening behind our backs at this moment and time, confirms it without a doubt! A New World Order Is entering the stage, the warnings are all over the internet. But we should not be surprised this is something the globalists have planned for centuries.
This will not be the typical video you are used to watch on this channel, but I feel that I need to share the information and warn you, it has come to my knowledge that there are some strange things going on right now while we are asked to stay at home. And I can not simply watch from the sideline and do nothing about this. I've been looking into this for a week now.
Therefor I will use the power of this channel to spread this information. You can make whatever you want with the information, but please consider praying about it, if there is any truth to this then let the truth shine bright and overcome the darkness and lies.
Remember to not fear, remember who is coming on a white horse with all his saints to judge the world! ALSO Don't take anybody's word for it, do your own research!
IMPORTANT LINKS:
EVENT 201
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Corona Virus -FEMA and CDC Meeting at UPS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uedyZKDpnFM
AGENDA 21 Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TRso_3x5zc
Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA
When Trauma Based Mind-Control Goes Global (The Scariest Movie Ever Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY4VBI38Nrc
Madonna, Quavo - Eurovision Song Contest 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG3WkiL0d_U
What Bill Gates is afraid of
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AEMKudv5p0
The next outbreak? We’re not ready | Bill Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b_wyiwI
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
Fema Coffins on the way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdW5M2fe_Kc
Martial Law is Here!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUAMOaY1Jf0
IT’S Happening!!! Martial Law 2020 (What the News is not telling you!)(Reloaded) ATTN:DESCRIPTION!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18tmasJSfFs
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