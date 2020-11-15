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Events scheduled around the country to support President Trump
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23 views • November 15, 2020
With many conservatives around the country concerned that voter fraud swayed the election in favor of Joe Biden, many organizations have gathered in key places around the country to back President Trump. One America's Christina Bobb has more from Washington.
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