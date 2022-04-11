© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Our World Leaders Wants To Keep Us Tormented With Fear
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • April 11, 2022
For without faith it is impossible to please God, so it would make sense that the god of this world will want to keep people in fear. Since God has not given us the spirit of fear then it means people will be following the devil. The devil wants to be worshipped as God, to usurp or take God's place in man. Childlike faith is needed to serve God.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.