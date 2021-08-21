What’s worse, VAERS throttling or VAERS using classic Las Vegas tricks ala Hollywood? 8/20

I have to admit this type of shimmey-sham is somewhat next level and has been referred to as the “Ella Fitzgerald”. The idea is to loop a tape of a robbery over the security system, a robbery which had actually been staged the previous night as a distraction while the real robbery takes place. It comes from a commercial for Memorex I saw where a recording of Ella Fitzgerald's voice breaks a glass, then the voice over says, "is it live or is it memorex?". The concept is that someone doesn't know if the robbery he's seeing is the robbery that's actually happening? Fauci is not this good of a pit boss, rather the public needs to better card players…