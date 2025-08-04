Science behind Social Revolutions, the Media, Beatles, Aliens and more w/ Mark Brake

Increase your blood Flow and nutrients to all of your cells! Buy BloodFlow7 at https://www.bloodflow7.com/Sarah

Author and retired Professor of Communications, Mark Brake, joins the program to explore the science behind social revolutions. Known for his bestselling books on The Beatles, Aliens, Star Trek, and other powerful cultural phenomena, Brake breaks down how major movements and pop culture icons don’t just reflect change — they ignite it.

From Beatlemania to sci-fi’s role in shaping public perception, this conversation dives into the hidden systems, psychological triggers, and media dynamics that turn entertainment into mass transformation. What do cultural touchstones tell us about where society is headed? And what patterns should we recognize in today's climate?

A fascinating and mind-expanding discussion on the intersection of communication, science, and cultural evolution — and how revolutions often begin with a spark we don’t see coming.

