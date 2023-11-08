PARASITE EGGS IN VAX

‘PARASITE EGGS IN VACCINES’

transcripted 19 Sept 2022 by Ever Ishtar Ra





“Where else did parasites come from? From the vaccines. Vaccinations are, in a broad sense, inoculations into the system of weakened or dead parasites. But why? Why would this be done? It depends on what paragraph you’re reading. One reason, it was believed, introducing a small quantity of parasite excretions into man is sufficient to give passive immunity. Just a few pages later, it says parasite symptoms are different in each individual... Parasites are [purposefully] actually put into the vaccinations...





Parasite eggs, fed to human subjects, cause lung problems. Parasite eggs are successfully put into vaccines & injected under the skin. Parasite eggs put into vaccines will turn into larva form & go into the lungs. Nearly all symptoms caused by parasite eggs cannot be diagnosed with any certainty.





Children used in experiments with exposure to parasite larvae caused successful fatalities. After introducing parasite eggs into the human body, it can be found everywhere: the brain, eyes, liver, spleen, kidneys, lungs, bones, nervous system, beneath the skin, everywhere. Parasite eggs turn into larva and cause death through pneumonia. Appendicitis is the result of damage done by parasites. Inflammation in the body is due to presence of parasites. The presence of parasites give rise to cysts & the formation of tumor-like growths. Parasites can cause excitability in the sexual organs causing masturbation in younger children. If too many eggs are given, the liver becomes changed & the host will die within 2 weeks. This test was done on mice, dogs & children.





[We]...were able to obtain a vial of Tetanus vaccine. In this vial, we made 24 pools & examined the liquid contents under magnification. [In] 21 of the 24 pools we saw a variety of toxins, including undetermined parasite eggs, skin material, Lyme-rod material, algae & fungus, & encapsulated toxic formations. Only 3 of the 24 vaccine pools had clean bacterial indicators. This explains how one vaccine vial can give different result or symptoms in different people.” - Robin Goffe