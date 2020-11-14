Dark Journalist - Catherine Austin Fitts Exclusive Interview: Humanity In The Balance!

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DARK JOURNALIST EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS LIVE!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes Former Asst. HUD Secretary and Solari Report Publisher Catherine Austin Fitts to the show for a breakthrough discussion of the Global Agenda being rolled out. Catherine sees a totalitarian great reset with the central controllers trying to keep humanity from discovering our power to shape events and make our own future!
TOPICS:
Deep Surveillance
Digital Currency
Black Budget
AI Robotics
Mind Control
Fight for the Future
Human Livestock Management
Advanced Nano Technology
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WATCH THE NEW DARK JOURNALIST DOCUMENTARY X-PROTECT: UFO FILE ASSASSINS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8G_...
Special Breakthrough Documentary with Stunning Details You've Never Heard Before!
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