US Sports CoachLab: World Cup Soccer with Mia Hamm
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
11 views • 7 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

In her illustrious and record-breaking career, Mia Hamm won four college championships, two world cups, three Olympic medals, and scored more goals in international competition than any other player in the world, male or female. Now she's adding one more thing to her resume: your personal soccer coach!

https://tinyurl.com/MiaHammWCS


World Cup Soccer with Mia Hamm provides you with the fundamentals necessary to build a foundation for achieving your athletic goals and will put you on your way to being a better all around player. In addition, this instructional video course also features a tutorial with professional soccer coach Ian Sawyers on how to be a successful soccer coach.

https://tinyurl.com/MiaHammWCS


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Net

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
scoresoccerdribblingussportsnetworksoccer playerussportsradiosoccer coachyouth soccer
