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** America’s Number One Enemies! ** Bowne – 22/Feb/2021 - Banned.Video, John Bowne – 22/Feb/2021
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383 views • February 22, 2021
** America’s Number One Enemies! ** Bowne – 22/Feb/2021
- Banned.Video, John Bowne – 22/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60337a969d90291354a0c478
-- Many would assume that the Democrat's seizing of the government and transforming it into a liberal fortress of totalitarianism and globalist handouts was just business as usual. They assumed that the United States could endure either corpracratic ruling party's policies. Except the party in the District of Criminals is wielding an agenda that has been decades in the making. And the first order of business is eliminating any dissent. The transformation of the United States from the land of the free to the land of the enslaved is chaotically metastasizing right before your very eyes. And they won't rest until everyone with a free thought is canceled.
** Comments:
• By the available numbers I could find, of the last 41 people murdered on US military bases in individual or mass shootings, 40 were murdered by non-European descent "folks".
• Please come for me!
• This guy looks sprung out of Sgt. Rock. What a total and complete imbecile. Flip side, should the worst come to pass, we'll see how nutbags like this fare in the field. Up the 'Ra!
• The DC police are absolutely not pro-freedom/pro-trump/conservative. They're some of the least professional and one of the most corrupt police forces in the country, up there with Fresno, CA and PWC, VA.
- Banned.Video, John Bowne – 22/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60337a969d90291354a0c478
-- Many would assume that the Democrat's seizing of the government and transforming it into a liberal fortress of totalitarianism and globalist handouts was just business as usual. They assumed that the United States could endure either corpracratic ruling party's policies. Except the party in the District of Criminals is wielding an agenda that has been decades in the making. And the first order of business is eliminating any dissent. The transformation of the United States from the land of the free to the land of the enslaved is chaotically metastasizing right before your very eyes. And they won't rest until everyone with a free thought is canceled.
** Comments:
• By the available numbers I could find, of the last 41 people murdered on US military bases in individual or mass shootings, 40 were murdered by non-European descent "folks".
• Please come for me!
• This guy looks sprung out of Sgt. Rock. What a total and complete imbecile. Flip side, should the worst come to pass, we'll see how nutbags like this fare in the field. Up the 'Ra!
• The DC police are absolutely not pro-freedom/pro-trump/conservative. They're some of the least professional and one of the most corrupt police forces in the country, up there with Fresno, CA and PWC, VA.
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