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IVERMECTIN - A PERSONAL TESTIMONY OF A GUY WHO TOOK LIVESTOCK IVERMECTIN FROM A FEEDSTORE
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541 views • October 31, 2021
Source Max2020
"can’t get a hold of regular ivermectin… i’m just telling you what I did and how it worked for me (and maybe 40 others that o know personally and 600 or so others in a particular social online community I’m in)
"can’t get a hold of regular ivermectin… i’m just telling you what I did and how it worked for me (and maybe 40 others that o know personally and 600 or so others in a particular social online community I’m in)
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