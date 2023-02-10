Turkey Earthquakes devastation (and Grammy), Biblical proportions

Desctructive amount of earthquakes in Turkey (which is my neighborhood country) - a Bindernowski viewSorry for the dealay as I could not to post it sooner, due to health reasons
links are here:
European Earthquake site:
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2
Right to the map, where you can zzom in to the different areas.
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
Seismic energy by magnitude compared:
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/energy.html
US Earthquake center
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/
No transcript available on my website bindernowski.com
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Don't forget to pray without ceasing - as we are living in a very crucial time !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.