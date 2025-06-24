© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Triumphs #100: Iran & Trump's USA In Prophecy Vs. The Jew Hating Conservative Pundits..
Iran's people are pre disposed since Cyrus the 1st King of Persia was found in the Bible 500 years before he was born to allow the jews to return from their 70 year exile and paid for the building of the 2nd Temple of the Jews commonly know as Herod's temple. The Iranian people tolerate the Jews and Love Americans and western culture. They cannot be functional as an Islamic state. They are the only Muslim majority nation that are not Arabs, they are Persians...
Israel, Iran, USA, nuclear, theocracy, Persian, Trump, Netanyahu, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kim Iverson, Glen Greenwald, Candace Owens, Steve Bannon,