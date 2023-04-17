Create New Account
Jesus Prepares The Wicked For Disaster - Proverbs 16:4
ibugullc
Published 20 hours ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Prepares The Wicked For Disaster.

Proverbs 16:4 (NIV).

4) The Lord works out everything to its proper end—

even the wicked for a day of disaster.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus prepares an appropriate end for everything,

including for the Wicked.


Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves,

but rather give place unto wrath:

for it is written, Vengeance is mine;

I will repay, saith the Lord.

Romans 12:19 (KJV).


