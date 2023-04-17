Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Prepares The Wicked For Disaster.
Proverbs 16:4 (NIV).
4) The Lord works out everything to its proper end—
even the wicked for a day of disaster.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus prepares an appropriate end for everything,
including for the Wicked.
Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves,
but rather give place unto wrath:
for it is written, Vengeance is mine;
I will repay, saith the Lord.
Romans 12:19 (KJV).
https://pc1.tiny.us/4hfje93h
#Lord #works #everything #proper #end #even #wicked #day #disaster #Jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.