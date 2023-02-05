Dr Ruckman Quick Clip: Inductive and Deductive Reasoning Explained - Rom 10:6

Dr Peter S Ruckman explaining how Inductive Reasoning is used by courts to create devilish laws - from the audio "Studies In Romans" - Inductive and Deductive Reasoning -Studies In Romans.
Check out new Inductive and Deductive web page: http://getblessedforever.com/Deductive_and_Inductive_Reasoning.html
For more info visit: http://getblessedforever.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.