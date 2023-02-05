Dr Ruckman Quick Clip: Inductive and Deductive Reasoning Explained - Rom 10:6

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Dr Peter S Ruckman explaining how Inductive Reasoning is used by courts to create devilish laws - from the audio "Studies In Romans" - Inductive and Deductive Reasoning -Studies In Romans.
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