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Of Norway arrow attack, firearms and societal perceptions
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70 views • October 14, 2021
A mass murderer kills 5 and wounds 2 with a bow and arrows in a suburb of Oslo.
So is it guns that kill, or is it people who choose to be violent?
And can guns be a force for good too?
References
https://archive.ph/YAHxz
https://archive.ph/qjlYj
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Freeway_Church_of_Christ_shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YiZ8zImNQo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack
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So is it guns that kill, or is it people who choose to be violent?
And can guns be a force for good too?
References
https://archive.ph/YAHxz
https://archive.ph/qjlYj
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Freeway_Church_of_Christ_shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YiZ8zImNQo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_truck_attack
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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