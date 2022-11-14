DePape Hammer TNP Clips EP60

In this clip Number Six and John Henry along with TNP Contributor Chris Graves talk about Paul Pelosi taking the ol' DePape hammer in front of police.
Donate to Chris: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SirhcSevarg
https://cash.app/$SirhcSevarg
Chris uses his Cash App to send money and spend using the Cash Card. Try it using his code and you’ll get $5: TR1T6F9 or https://cash.app/app/TR1T6F9
A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or
@newprisoner6
on Twitter.
If you would like to be a guest please email [email protected] and provide a brief description of the topic or topics that you would like to discuss and a screener will contact you. You can always choose to appear anonymously.
You can now donate to The New Prisoners through
https://anchor.fm/thenewprisonernumbersix/support
with a monthly donation of $0.99, $4.99, or $9.99. We also have a SubscribeStar where you can make a one-time or recurring contribution at
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-new-prisoners
. You can also donate both U.S. dollars and crypto to us on Minds and Odysee. All donations go towards studio upgrades to make more content and advertising to spread the word about the show. Every amount is appreciated.
Bitchute (Hit that green dancing Donate button for our SubscribeStar):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMICtuFvlaEW/
Odysee (You can donate credits to us here: bZmTXrYwePAgmxVmhugxXHnvYhHgzDSEsZ ):
https://odysee.com/@thenewprisonernumbersix:c
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1050193
Brighteon (Hit the Donate button for our SubscribeStar):
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thenewprisonernumbersix
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/3814x6UA1rqSMF36VUv2Db
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-new-prisoners/id1586497070
Google Podcasts:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ODc1M2UzNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
Amazon Music
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/e5894328-947d-4c86-a98a-272aa4c80005/the-new-prisoners
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisoners/?utm_medium=copy_link
6's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisonernumbersix/
Gab:
https://gab.com/thenewprisonernumbersix
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/newprisoner6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.